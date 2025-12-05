ZEN Technologies gains after bagging Rs 120-cr defence order

ZEN Technologies advanced 2.09% to Rs 1,403.90 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 120 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India.In a regulatory filing, the company said the orders pertain to the supply of a Comprehensive Training Node (CTN), which includes a suite of various training simulators and related equipment. The project is scheduled to be completed within one year.
The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party deal under regulatory norms.
Zen Technologies provides defence training and anti-drone solutions. It builds training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces. With a dedicated R&D (recognized by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India) and production facility in Hyderabad, the company has applied for over 180+ patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems around the world.
On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 59.4 crore in Q2 FY26, down 5.2% year-on-year from Rs 62.7 crore in Q2 FY25, though it rose 24.4% sequentially from Rs 47.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue came in at Rs 198.9 crore, declining 20.6% YoY from Rs 250.3 crore a year earlier, but up 10.5% QoQ from Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY26.
