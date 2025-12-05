Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mobavenue Media signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Mobavenue Media signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Mobavenue Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 26 November 2025 with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The MOU sets out a collaborative framework for the Discovery of Kuppam initiative, aimed at promoting awareness of the Kuppam region across digital media channels using the Mobavenue Platform. The project focuses on showcasing the region's holistic development, including tourism, healthcare, education, sanitation, public amenities, political governance, and public welfare schemes. This disclosure is being made in the interest of shareholders and to ensure adequate transparency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Pistons & Rings strengthens its presence in auto components biz

GIFT Nifty signals quiet start while investors await RBI decision

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.56 crore in the September 2025 quarter

KLG Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 98.89% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story