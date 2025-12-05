Mobavenue Media signs MoU with Kuppam Area Development Authority, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

Mobavenue Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mobavenue AI Tech, has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 26 November 2025 with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The MOU sets out a collaborative framework for the Discovery of Kuppam initiative, aimed at promoting awareness of the Kuppam region across digital media channels using the Mobavenue Platform. The project focuses on showcasing the region's holistic development, including tourism, healthcare, education, sanitation, public amenities, political governance, and public welfare schemes. This disclosure is being made in the interest of shareholders and to ensure adequate transparency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News