VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Surges 9.8%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has added 7.15% over last one month compared to 7.73% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 2% rise in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd gained 9.8% today to trade at Rs 23.98. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.4% to quote at 37275.03. The index is up 7.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, InfoBeans Technologies Ltd increased 6.85% and Ceinsys Tech Ltd added 4.79% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.34 % over last one year compared to the 4.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.