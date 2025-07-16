Adani Ports approves tender offer to purchase Senior Notes up to US$ 450 million

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has approved a tender offer to purchase for cash up to (i) US$ 200,000,000 in principal amount of its outstanding US$500,000,000 4.00% Senior Notes due July 2027, (ii) US$ 125,000,000 in principal amount of its outstanding US$750,000,000 4.20% Senior Notes due August 2027 and (iii) US$ 125,000,000 in principal amount of its outstanding US$750,000,000 4.375% Senior Notes due July 2029 (Notes) (Tender Offer).

