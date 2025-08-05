Adani Ports Q1 PAT rises 6% YoY; Gautam Adani steps down as executive chairman

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 6.48% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,314.59 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 3,112.83 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 31.19% YoY to Rs 9,126.14 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 7.09% YoY to Rs 3,847.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 5,495 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 13% as compared with Rs 4,848 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

During the quarter, APSEZ recorded a cargo volume of 121 million metric tons (MMT), registering growth of 11% YoY.

All-India cargo market share increased to 27.8% in Q1 FY26, up from 27.2% in Q1 FY25. Meanwhile, container market share stood at 45.2% in Q1 FY26, slightly lower than 45.9% recorded in Q1 FY25. Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director & CEO, APSEZ, said, These are no longer ancillary verticals - they are reshaping the contours of our future-ready ports ecosystem. With expanding Trucking and International Freight Network services and fast growing, diversified marine fleet in the MEASA region, we are deepening our integrated transport utility approach and extending our value chain from port gate to customer gate. Coupled with cargo growth and market share gains in the domestic ports business, and higher revenue and improving EBITDA in international ports, we remain firmly on track to meet our FY26 guidance.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the re-designation of Mr. Gautam S. Adani from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman with effect from August 5, 2025. Consequently, he will cease to be a key managerial personnel of the Company. Further, the companys board has appointed Manish Kejriwal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) of the Company for an initial term of three years from August 5, 2025, subject to approval by the shareholders to be obtained within three months thereof. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India, with six strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, and Dighi in Maharashtra); five ports and terminals on the south coast (Vizhinjam port in Kerala, Karaikal port in Puducherry, Kattupalli port and Ennore terminal in Chennai, Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh); and four ports and terminals on the east coast (Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh, Gopalpur and Dhamra ports in Odisha, and Haldia in West Bengal), representing approximately 28% of the country's total port volumes. This provides capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.