Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Berger Paints Q1 PAT slides 11% to Rs 315 crore

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Berger Paints India has reported 11.01% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.63 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 353.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.55% year on year to Rs 3,200.76 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total expenses jumped 4.11% YoY to Rs 2,780.81 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,487.69 crore (down 5.71% YoY), employees benefit expenses was at Rs 217.36 crore (up 13.07% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 4.54 crore (down 4.54% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 422.77 crore, up by 9.27% from Rs 465.98 crore in Q1 FY25. The company reported exceptional item of Rs 36.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA (excluding other income) for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 was Rs at 528.4 crore, up 1.1% from Rs 522.4 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Abhijit Roy, managing director & CEO of Berger Paints India, This quarter saw steady month-on-month demand growth despite challenges from the early monsoon. We achieved value growth that outpaced other listed players and continued to gain market share. The volume-to-value gap narrowed to 3.6% from 7% last fiscal. Profitability improved both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, despite increased competition.

Strong growth was seen in our key segments: waterproofing, construction chemicals, and wood coatings. The industrial segment, led by Automotive, delivered solid revenue and profit gains.

Most subsidiaries and JVs, including Berger Jenson & Nicholson (Nepal) and Berger Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings, posted strong growth, while STP Limited and SBL Specialty Coatings showed flat performance. Domestic demand is improving steadily, though temporarily affected by weather. However, geopolitical volatility and tariff uncertainties remain risks ahead. Berger Paints will continue focusing on innovation and brand distinctiveness to navigate future challenges.

Berger Paints India is engaged in retail, decorative and industrial painting solutions.

The scrip rose 0.41% to close at Rs 572 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Triveni Turbine drops after Q1 PAT slides 20% YoY

BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 50% YoY to Rs 171 cr

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

IEX records 25.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Jul'25

Sensex settles 308 pts lower; oil & gas shares slide

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story