Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.13% to 11.71

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,716, a premium of 66.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,649.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 73.20 points or 0.30% to 24,649.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.13% to 11.71.

IndusInd Bank, Infosys and One 97 Communications were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News