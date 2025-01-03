Adani Ports records 8% YoY growth in Dec'24 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone stated that during December 2024, the company had handled 38.4 MMT of total cargo, which is higher by 8% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The growth in the cargo volumes was driven by containers (up 22% YoY) and liquids & gas (up 7% YoY).

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ handled 332.4 MMT of total cargo (up 7% YoY). This growth was supported by containers (up 19% YoY), followed by liquids and gas (up 8% YoY).

The company's YTD Dec24 logistics rail volumes were at 0.48 million TEUs (up 9% YoY) and GPWIS was at 16.1 MMT volumes (up 13% YoY).

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 39.86% to Rs 2,445 crore on 6.32% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7067.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.07% to currently trade at Rs 1224.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News