Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 18.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 18.06% to Rs 3102.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3786.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 35586.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35535.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35586.5035535.2014.0514.956526.306234.205140.604892.303102.503786.20

