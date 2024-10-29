Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit declines 18.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Sales rise 0.14% to Rs 35586.50 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India declined 18.06% to Rs 3102.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3786.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.14% to Rs 35586.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35535.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35586.5035535.20 0 OPM %14.0514.95 -PBDT6526.306234.20 5 PBT5140.604892.30 5 NP3102.503786.20 -18

