V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.13% to Rs 1293.99 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 7.53% to Rs 63.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 1293.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1133.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1293.991133.758.528.16106.7397.3284.6277.5363.3958.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News