V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.13% to Rs 1293.99 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries rose 7.53% to Rs 63.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 58.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.13% to Rs 1293.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1133.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1293.991133.75 14 OPM %8.528.16 -PBDT106.7397.32 10 PBT84.6277.53 9 NP63.3958.95 8
