Adani Power Ltd Slips 0.96%

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Adani Power Ltd has lost 6.16% over last one month compared to 4.9% fall in BSE Power index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Power Ltd fell 0.96% today to trade at Rs 143.9. The BSE Power index is down 0.29% to quote at 6450.86. The index is down 4.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd decreased 0.79% and Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 14.07 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Power Ltd has lost 6.16% over last one month compared to 4.9% fall in BSE Power index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51042 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 182.75 on 23 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 89.07 on 13 Jan 2025.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

