Lodha Developers Ltd Spurts 1.56%

Lodha Developers Ltd gained 1.56% today to trade at Rs 1091.3. The BSE Realty index is up 0.37% to quote at 6815.04. The index is down 7.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.24% and Phoenix Mills Ltd added 0.79% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 21.77 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 10.65% over last one month compared to 7.24% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34351 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.