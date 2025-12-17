RVNL bags Rs 165-cr bridge construction order from North Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said it has secured a Rs 165.04 crore order from North Eastern Railway for constructing the substructure of Important Bridge No. 50, a double-line bridge over the river Gandak.

The project is part of the Gorakhpur CanttValmikinagar doubling work and will be executed within 24 months under general contract conditions.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.