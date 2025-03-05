Adani Power Ltd soars 4.16%, Gains for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 503.35, up 4.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.72% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 23.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 503.35, up 4.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Adani Power Ltd has dropped around 0.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

