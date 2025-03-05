Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 329.1, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 329.1, up 4.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 329.8, up 4.4% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 4.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% drop in NIFTY and a 23.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

