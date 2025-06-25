Adani Total Gas announces partnership with Jio-bp

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) and Jio-bp (operating brand of Reliance BP Mobility) today announced signing of an agreement to redefine the auto fuel retail experience for Indian consumers. Under this partnership, select ATGL fuel outlets will offer Jio bp's high-performance liquid fuels (petrol and diesel), while select Jio-bp fuel outlets will integrate ATGL's CNG dispensing units, within ATGL's authorized Geographical Areas (GA), thus enhancing the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers.

ATGL, a joint venture of Adani and TotalEnergies, is India's leading city gas distribution (CGD) player, serving natural gas to households, industries, commercial customers, and motorists. ATGL also offers Compressed Biogas (CBG), EV Charging, and LNG for the transportation segment. Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, is a leading mobility solutions provider in India, with a strong presence in fuel retailing, low-carbon alternatives, and modern convenience stores.