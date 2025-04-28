Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 1341.26 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas declined 7.96% to Rs 154.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 1341.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1166.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.96% to Rs 654.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 667.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 4999.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4474.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

