Adani Total Gas consolidated net profit declines 7.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Sales rise 14.94% to Rs 1341.26 crore

Net profit of Adani Total Gas declined 7.96% to Rs 154.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.94% to Rs 1341.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1166.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.96% to Rs 654.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 667.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 4999.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4474.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1341.261166.95 15 4999.864474.74 12 OPM %19.8524.68 -22.6724.67 - PBDT256.96278.18 -8 1078.411054.19 2 PBT203.67229.27 -11 874.83896.31 -2 NP154.59167.96 -8 654.41667.50 -2

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

