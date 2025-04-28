Nippon Life India Asset Management standalone net profit declines 8.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 526.46 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 8.98% to Rs 295.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 526.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 431.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 1252.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1047.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 2065.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1521.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

