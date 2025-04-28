Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 227.98 crore

Net loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 227.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 221.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales227.98221.61 3 OPM %4.9010.28 -PBDT6.2326.53 -77 PBT-7.2114.15 PL NP-5.308.87 PL

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

