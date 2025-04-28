Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 41.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 648.77 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries declined 41.91% to Rs 16.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 648.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 599.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 91.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 2487.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2179.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

648.77599.792487.582179.927.169.508.198.5139.4451.76177.14155.9824.4637.21117.00101.4716.4828.3791.6369.96

