Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit declines 12.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 566.54 crore

Net profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management declined 12.92% to Rs 298.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 566.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 468.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.17% to Rs 1286.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1107.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 2230.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1643.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

