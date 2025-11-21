Tata Power signs agreement for Dorjilung project - Bhutan's 2nd largest hydro power project

Tata Power Company announced the signing of Commercial Agreements with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) for the implementation of the 1,125 MW Dorjilung project. The Project will be implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with DGPC and Tata Power holding equity shares of 60% and 40%, respectively.

The Run-of-the-River project, comprising six units of 187.5 MW each, is being developed on the Kurichhu River in Mongar, Bhutan. Designed with a six-hour pondage for peaking, Dorjilung represents a major step forward in expanding clean, reliable hydropower in the region. Tata Power has committed an equity investment of approximately Rs 1,572 crore to be infused in tranches as per the agreed structure.