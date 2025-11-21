United Breweries update on upcoming brewery in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

United Breweries has completed the registration of the lease deed for the industrial plot allotted by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, for its upcoming greenfield brewery.

The proposed facility will produce both mainstream and premium brands, including Heineken, with capabilities for cans and bottles. This milestone strengthens the Company's manufacturing footprint, expands capacity and supports its long-term growth plans in India.

In February 2025, the Company announced plans for the greenfield brewery to meet strong category growth in Uttar Pradesh. The facility is expected to be operational by Q2 FY27.

