Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Breweries update on upcoming brewery in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

United Breweries update on upcoming brewery in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United Breweries has completed the registration of the lease deed for the industrial plot allotted by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh, for its upcoming greenfield brewery.

The proposed facility will produce both mainstream and premium brands, including Heineken, with capabilities for cans and bottles. This milestone strengthens the Company's manufacturing footprint, expands capacity and supports its long-term growth plans in India.

In February 2025, the Company announced plans for the greenfield brewery to meet strong category growth in Uttar Pradesh. The facility is expected to be operational by Q2 FY27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty ends below 26,100 mark as Vix surges over 12%

KNR Constructions bags EPC project of Rs 319 cr

HGINFRA - KPIL successfully bid for Maharashtra Metro Rail project of Rs 1415 cr

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story