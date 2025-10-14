Kranti Inds rallies after bagging contract worth Rs 2 cr from Eka Mobility

Kranti Industries rallied 4.82% to Rs 88.90 after it has received clearance from Pinnacle Mobility Solutions (Eka Mobility) to commence series production of EV components for 3 wheeler commercial vehicles.

The order, valued at Rs 2 crore, pertains to job work for EV component manufacturing.

Kranti Industries manufactures precision-machined components. The company caters to critical requirements across the automotive, agriculture, construction and electric vehicle sectors, serving both domestic and global OEMs.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 0.62 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 9.3% YoY to Rs 22.05 crore in Q1 FY26.