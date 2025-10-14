Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 56.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

K E C International Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Angel One Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 October 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 56.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.93% to Rs.3,167.70. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 19.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.859.25. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd recorded volume of 386.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.11% to Rs.154.74. Volumes stood at 48.61 lakh shares in the last session. Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 95.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.1,023.00. Volumes stood at 26.69 lakh shares in the last session.