Volumes spurt at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 56.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares

K E C International Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Angel One Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 October 2025.

K E C International Ltd clocked volume of 19.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.13% to Rs.859.25. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd recorded volume of 386.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 85.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.11% to Rs.154.74. Volumes stood at 48.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd registered volume of 95.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.1,023.00. Volumes stood at 26.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd recorded volume of 26.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.59% to Rs.2,378.00. Volumes stood at 12.09 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

