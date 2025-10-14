Ipca Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1309.5, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 6.5% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1309.5, down 1.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25084.95. The Sensex is at 81868.07, down 0.56%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has eased around 0.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22205.1, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63454 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.11 lakh shares in last one month.