Welspun Corp Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 823.75, down 2.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 22.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.11% rally in NIFTY and a 3.04% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 823.75, down 2.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 25084.95. The Sensex is at 81868.07, down 0.56%.Welspun Corp Ltd has eased around 10.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10217.45, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

