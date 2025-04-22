Pitti Engineering rises after Q4 PAT gains 26% QoQ to Rs 36.14 cr

Pitti Engineering rose 2.47% to Rs 1,023.25 after the company's consolidated net profit gained 25.66% to Rs 36.14 crore on a 12.19% increase in total income to Rs 472.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit fell by 21.43%, despite a 28.54% increase in total income in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 42.19 crore, down 21.49% from Rs 53.74 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 80.07 crore in Q4 FY25, registering growth of 54.28%, compared with Rs 51.90 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses jumped 37.11% YoY to Rs 430.11 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 272.96 crore (up 35.77%), employee benefits expense was at Rs 53.76 crore (up 47.85% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 18.94 crore (up 34.35% YoY) during the period under review.

Sales volume for the quarter increased by 50.28% YoY to 17,185 metric tons (MT), compared to 11,435 MT in Q4 FY24.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 36.33% to Rs 122.29 crore on a 34.87% jump in total income to Rs 1,743.36 crore in FY24 over FY23. Net debt as of 31st March 2025 stands at Rs 439.04 crore, and the net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.49.

Akshay S. Pitti, MD & CEO, said, I am happy to report that our consolidated PAT for FY 25 has grown by 36.33% to Rs 122.29 Crores and total income was Rs 1,743.36 crores, up by 34.87%. We have delivered the best performance across every metric during the year.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting for FY 202425.

Pitti Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical steel laminations, motor cores, sub-assemblies, die-cast rotors, press tools, and machining of metal components.

