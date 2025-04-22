Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 5.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 38.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13721 shares

RBL Bank Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 April 2025.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 5.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 38.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13721 shares. The stock dropped 0.08% to Rs.818.40. Volumes stood at 20593 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd saw volume of 34.08 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.74% to Rs.188.65. Volumes stood at 3.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd registered volume of 84.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.30% to Rs.18.99. Volumes stood at 12.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.61 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.11% to Rs.1,237.00. Volumes stood at 12.38 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd registered volume of 23801 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7197 shares. The stock rose 4.57% to Rs.1,120.90. Volumes stood at 12537 shares in the last session.

