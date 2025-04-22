Market at day's high; realty shares climbs for 6th day

The key equity benchmarks traded with limited gains in morning trade. Investor sentiment remained positive, aided by continued foreign institutional inflows. The Nifty scaled above the 24,200 level. Realty shares soared for the sixth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 297.10 points or 0.37% to 79,705.60. The Nifty 50 index rose 88 points or 0.36% to 24,213.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.79% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,489 shares rose and 1,039 shares fell. A total of 182 shares were unchanged.

Earnings Today:

HCL Technologies(down 0.31%), Tata Communications(up 0.56%), Waaree Energies(up 4.88%), M&M Financial Services(down 0.53%), AU Small Finance Bank(down 1.75%), Havells India(up 0.31%), Cyient DLM(up 3.27%), Delta Corp(up 1.20%), Huhtamaki India (down 0.92%) will declare their result later today.

Economy:

In a relief to banks, the Reserve Bank of India has finalized its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) guidelines, reducing the proposed additional run-off factor on internet and mobile banking-enabled retail deposits to 2.5%, effective 1 April 2026. Under the new norms, stable and less stable retail deposits will now attract run-off factors of 7.5% and 12.5%, respectively. The RBI also lowered the run-off rate on wholesale funding from non-financial entities like trusts and LLPs to 40% from 100%, aiming to better reflect funding stability. These changes are expected to improve banks' LCR by about 6% while ensuring continued compliance with minimum regulatory

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rallied 1.80% to 879.65. The index surged 12.73% for the six trading sessions.

Raymond (up 7.62%), Anant Raj (up 3.63%), Sobha (up 3.01%), Macrotech Developers (up 2.98%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.25%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.2%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.38%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.21%), Godrej Properties (up 0.78%) and DLF (up 0.76%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Himadri Speciality Chemical added 0.69% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 35.9% to Rs 155.58 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 115.16 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 3.59% YoY to Rs 1,134.64 crore in Q4 FY25.

H.G. Infra Engineering advanced 2.08% after the company announced that it had been declared a qualified bidder for a major battery energy storage project in Gujarat. The project is expected to be executed over a period of 24 months.

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) rose 0.87%. The company has announced the launch of of its consumer durables loans business, marking its entry into the fast-growing and high-velocity segment of retail lending. In phase one, PFL plans to expand into 70 locations across key metros, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, collaborating with 5,000 dealers, including regional retailers and small businesses with strong local reach.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News