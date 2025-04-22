Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 43.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 98.06 croreNet profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 43.32% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 98.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.06% to Rs 74.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 447.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 390.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
