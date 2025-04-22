Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 43.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 43.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 14.03% to Rs 98.06 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Money declined 43.32% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.03% to Rs 98.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.06% to Rs 74.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 447.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 390.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales98.06114.06 -14 447.61390.19 15 OPM %49.2843.30 -49.6942.17 - PBDT15.2022.56 -33 111.4377.16 44 PBT12.6520.41 -38 101.6568.93 47 NP9.3316.46 -43 74.1952.97 40

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

