Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 51.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 540.65 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 51.46% to Rs 118.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 540.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 442.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.10% to Rs 425.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 2059.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1483.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales540.65442.59 22 2059.971483.30 39 OPM %26.3323.58 -23.8722.50 - PBDT149.64103.47 45 520.99336.64 55 PBT140.9398.66 43 490.53318.58 54 NP118.6478.33 51 425.54260.91 63

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

