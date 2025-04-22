Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 51.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 540.65 crore

Net profit of Anant Raj rose 51.46% to Rs 118.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 540.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 442.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.10% to Rs 425.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 2059.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1483.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

