Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 74.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 952.96 crore

Net Loss of Alok Industries reported to Rs 74.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 215.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 952.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1469.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 816.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 846.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.69% to Rs 3708.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5509.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

952.961469.313708.785509.59-2.440.36-2.440.87-93.84-142.84-607.45-525.12-168.47-220.03-905.55-849.74-74.47-215.93-816.43-846.82

