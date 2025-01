Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.63% to Rs 371.12 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 15.31% to Rs 37.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.63% to Rs 371.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 267.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.371.12267.7158.9959.9965.4655.4952.9746.3837.5132.53

