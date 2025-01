DLF consolidated net profit rises 61.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.49% to Rs 1528.71 crore

Net profit of DLF rose 61.24% to Rs 1058.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 656.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 1528.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1521.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1528.711521.2526.1733.59514.85549.49476.11511.541058.73656.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News