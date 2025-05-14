Aditya Birla Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 131.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.63% to Rs 391.87 crore

Net loss of Aditya Birla Real Estate reported to Rs 131.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.63% to Rs 391.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 683.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 161.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 50.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.42% to Rs 1203.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 888.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

391.87683.041203.37888.64-7.8229.191.3324.79-29.11198.148.76238.57-44.94182.90-55.03179.56-131.013.83-161.2850.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News