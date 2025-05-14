Graphite India consolidated net profit rises 212.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 666.00 crore

Net profit of Graphite India rose 212.50% to Rs 50.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 666.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 720.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.82% to Rs 462.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 808.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 2560.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2950.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

666.00720.002560.002950.005.86-1.399.92-4.8894.0059.00681.001097.0069.0037.00591.001017.0050.0016.00462.00808.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News