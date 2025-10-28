Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Realty, Consumer Durables and IT shares declined while metal, PSU Bank and media shares advanced.
At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 170.24 points or 0.20% to 84,610.79. The Nifty 50 index fell 29.40 points or 0.11% to 25,936.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.14%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,919 shares rose and 2,099 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
Tata Steel (up 2.64%), JSW Steel (up 2.32%), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.12%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.32%) and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.25%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
Bajaj Finserv (down 1.14%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.12%), ICICI Bank (down 1.10%), Coal India (down 1.07%) and Bajaj Finance (down 1.07%) were the major Nifty50 losers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 1.13%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28.09% to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 585.08 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6.25% YoY to Rs 2,929.24 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Bata India dropped 4.29% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 73.3% to Rs 13.90 crore on a 4.3% drop in net sales to Rs 801.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Raymond fell 1.97% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 81% to Rs 11.38 crore despite an 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 4.08% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Jk Tyre & Industries rallied 3.21% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 64% to Rs 221.40 crore on 10.8% increase in net sales to Rs 4,011.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Megasoft was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary Sigma Advanced Systems UK has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in Nasmyth Group, United Kingdom.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers jumped 6.22% after the company reported a sharp jump in profitability for the September 2025 quarter.
On a standalone basis, the paper manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 8.10 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 213% year-on-year surge from Rs 2.59 crore in Q2 FY25, as the company bounced back from a loss of Rs 7.41 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue from operations rose 20.9% YoY to Rs 1,090.73 crore from Rs 902.49 crore a year earlier. However, it was down 3.4% sequentially from Rs 1,129.40 crore in Q1 FY26.
Global Markets:
Most European market declined as investors awaited for the U.S. Federal Reserves interest rate decision.
Asian markets declined on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of an anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japans newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Trump, who arrived in Tokyo on Monday, also met Emperor Naruhito, becoming the first foreign leader to hold talks with Takaichi since she assumed office.
In South Korea, economic data surprised to the upside. Preliminary estimates from the Bank of Korea showed third-quarter GDP grew 1.7% year-on-year, exceeding widely reported market expectations of 1.5% and marking the fastest pace in over a year, following 0.6% growth in the previous quarter.
The expansion was driven mainly by robust exports and manufacturing output, which rose 6% and 3.3%, respectively.
Overnight, Wall Street closed sharply higher, with the S&P 500 up 1.23% to 6,875.16its first close above the 6,800 mark.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.86% to 23,637.46, led by chipmakers such as Nvidia, while the Dow Jones rose 0.71% to 47,544.59.
Investors now await Big Tech earnings, the Federal Reserves policy decision, and developments in U.S.China trade talks.
