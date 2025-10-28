Nifty below 25,900 level; IT shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 385.65 points or 0.45% to 84,393.19. The Nifty 50 index fell 102.50 points or 0.39% to 25,866.35.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.11%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,886 shares rose and 2,072 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 4.42% to 12.38. The Nifty 20 October 2025 futures were trading at 26,059.50, at a premium of 193.15 points as compared with the spot at 25,866.35.
The Nifty option chain for the 20 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 354.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 237.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 25,800 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index shed 0.77% to 35,850.80. The index rose 0.40% in the past trading session.
Mphasis (down 2.2%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.52%), Coforge (down 1.42%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.3%), HCL Technologies (down 1.22%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.07%), Persistent Systems (down 1.02%), Infosys (down 0.89%), Wipro (down 0.79%), and LTIMindtree (down 0.78%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Raymond fell 2.35% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 81% to Rs 11.38 crore despite an 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 527.69 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 9.93% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app