Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 113.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.42% to Rs 193.41 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 113.99% to Rs 59.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.42% to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.193.41154.2132.8821.2089.2947.7879.9237.1459.6627.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News