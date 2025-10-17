Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 16,824 equity shares under ESOP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has allotted 16,824 equity shares under ESOP on 17 October 2025. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased from Rs 1,44,33,59,480 (i.e. 28,86,71,896 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each) to Rs 1,44,34,43,600 (i.e. 28,86,88,720 equity shares of face value Rs5 each).

