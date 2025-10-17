Sensex gains 680 pts; auto shares in demand

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 680.41 points or 0.82% to 84,148.44. The Nifty 50 index surged 193.20 points or 0.75% to 25,778.55.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.08%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,808 shares rose and 2,132 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.10% to 11.42. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,819.20, at a premium of 40.65 points as compared with the spot at 25,778.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.81% to 27,267.05. The index rallied 2.35% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.22%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.88%), Eicher Motors (up 1.16%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.03%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.37%), Tata Motors (up 0.29%), Bosch (up 0.01%) advanced.
On the other hand, Ashok Leyland (down 1.48%), Uno Minda (down 1.15%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.14%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Punjab & Sind Bank shed 0.93%. The banks standalone net profit jumped 22.92% to Rs 294.52 crore on 8.89% increase in total income to Rs 3,373.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Rallis India rose 1.04% after the pesticide makers standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.
