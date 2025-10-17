Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex gains 680 pts; auto shares in demand

Sensex gains 680 pts; auto shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade supported by optimism around corporate earnings recovery and steady foreign fund inflows. The Nifty traded above the 25,750 mark. Auto shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 680.41 points or 0.82% to 84,148.44. The Nifty 50 index surged 193.20 points or 0.75% to 25,778.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.08% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,808 shares rose and 2,132 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.10% to 11.42. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,819.20, at a premium of 40.65 points as compared with the spot at 25,778.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 72.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index jumped 0.81% to 27,267.05. The index rallied 2.35% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.22%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.88%), Eicher Motors (up 1.16%), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.03%), Hero MotoCorp (up 0.37%), Tata Motors (up 0.29%), Bosch (up 0.01%) advanced.

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland (down 1.48%), Uno Minda (down 1.15%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.14%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Punjab & Sind Bank shed 0.93%. The banks standalone net profit jumped 22.92% to Rs 294.52 crore on 8.89% increase in total income to Rs 3,373.28 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Rallis India rose 1.04% after the pesticide makers standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

