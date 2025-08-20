Unison Metals consolidated net profit declines 26.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 152.89% to Rs 137.47 crore

Net profit of Unison Metals declined 26.72% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 152.89% to Rs 137.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.137.4754.363.517.212.802.591.761.660.961.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News