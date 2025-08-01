Aditya Infotech IPO ends with 100.69x subscription

The offer received bids for 113 crore shares as against 1.12 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Aditya Infotech received bids for 1,13,00,97,650 shares as against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 100.69 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 133.21 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 72 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 50.87 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it closed on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 640 and 675 per share.

The IPO included a new issue of Rs 400 crore and a sale offer of Rs 800 crore. From the new issue proceeds, Rs 375 crore will be used to repay, prepay, or fully redeem some of the company's borrowings. The rest of the amount will go toward general corporate purposes.

Aditya Infotech (AIL) is a leading provider of video surveillance products and solutions in India under the CP Plus brand. The company offers a wide range of security systems, including IoT cameras, HD analog systems, AI-powered surveillance, and smart home solutions. AIL serves sectors like banking, real estate, defense, and retail through a distribution network of over 1,000 distributors and 2,100 system integrators across 550+ cities. Its operations are supported by 41 branch offices, 13 RMA centers, 10 warehouses, and a manufacturing facility in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual capacity of 17.2 million units. In September 2024, AIL acquired Dixon Technologies stake in their manufacturing joint venture to strengthen in-house production capabilities.