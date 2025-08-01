Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 38.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4885 shares

Cyient Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 August 2025.

Cyient Ltd recorded volume of 5.13 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26196 shares. The stock gained 0.41% to Rs.1,211.70. Volumes stood at 13992 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38878 shares. The stock lost 16.64% to Rs.822.10. Volumes stood at 10867 shares in the last session.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 9.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92587 shares. The stock increased 1.78% to Rs.523.60. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd registered volume of 34934 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9048 shares. The stock rose 5.89% to Rs.2,892.65. Volumes stood at 47981 shares in the last session.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

