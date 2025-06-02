Aditya Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 56.63% to Rs 8.17 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Ispat reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 56.63% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.16% to Rs 43.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.