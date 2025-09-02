Advait Energy Transitions wins order worth Rs 71.70 cr

From Paschim Gujarat Vij Company

Advait Energy Transitions has received order from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company for turnkey contract for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories and allied items for creation of robust network for reliable power supply in 11KV feeder of Amreli Circle of PGVCL under System Improvement (SI) Scheme, on 01 September 2025, to be completed within 12 months. The order is valued at Rs 71.70 crore.

