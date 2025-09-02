Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions wins order worth Rs 71.70 cr

Advait Energy Transitions wins order worth Rs 71.70 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Paschim Gujarat Vij Company

Advait Energy Transitions has received order from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company for turnkey contract for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC) with its accessories and allied items for creation of robust network for reliable power supply in 11KV feeder of Amreli Circle of PGVCL under System Improvement (SI) Scheme, on 01 September 2025, to be completed within 12 months. The order is valued at Rs 71.70 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets rebound, Nikkei rise 0.29%

China benchmark drops 0.45%

Benchmarks end lower; broader mrkt outperforms

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

Adani Power receives Govt. nod to commence operations at Dhirauli Mine, Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story