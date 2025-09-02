Adani Power receives Govt. nod to commence operations at Dhirauli Mine, Madhya Pradesh

Adani Power has received approval from the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, to begin operations at the Dhirauli Mine in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh. This significant development will provide Adani Power with enhanced raw material security, reinforcing its leadership position in the sector.
The Dhirauli Mine, owned by Mahan Energen Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Power, boasts a peak production capacity of 6.5 MTPA, including 5 MTPA from open cast mining and the remainder from underground operations. According to the geological report, the block has a gross geological reserve of 620 MMT and net geological reserve of 558 MMT, ensuring decades of supply, fuel security, and operational stability.
As part of responsible mining initiative, Adani Power may also wash and process the mined coal within the mining area itself, so that impurities and inert materials are not carried beyond the mine area and thereby the emissions are benign.
This is Adani Power's first captive mine to have received government approval to commence mining operations. The mine's Open Cast Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) is targeted for FY27, with underground mining scheduled to commence nine years later. Adani Power holds a 30-year mining lease for the block, ensuring long-term operational continuity.
The Dhirauli block is expected to fulfill Adani Power's merchant power requirements and also supply to the nearby 1,200 MW Mahan Power plant, which is currently undergoing an ambitious 3,200 MW expansion.
