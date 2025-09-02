Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rebound, Nikkei rise 0.29%

Japanese markets rebound, Nikkei rise 0.29%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets rebounded from their Monday losses after a 10-year bond sale saw its strongest demand since October 2023.

The Nikkei average rose 0.29 percent to 42,310.49, snapping a two-day losing streak amid mounting pollical uncertainty and increased bets for Bank of Japan rate hikes.

The broader Topix index settled 0.61 percent higher at 3,081.88 after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino's speech provided few clues on the future direction of interest rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China benchmark drops 0.45%

Benchmarks end lower; broader mrkt outperforms

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

Adani Power receives Govt. nod to commence operations at Dhirauli Mine, Madhya Pradesh

Coal India announces change in senior management

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story