Japanese markets rebound, Nikkei rise 0.29%

Japanese markets rebounded from their Monday losses after a 10-year bond sale saw its strongest demand since October 2023.

The Nikkei average rose 0.29 percent to 42,310.49, snapping a two-day losing streak amid mounting pollical uncertainty and increased bets for Bank of Japan rate hikes.

The broader Topix index settled 0.61 percent higher at 3,081.88 after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino's speech provided few clues on the future direction of interest rates.

