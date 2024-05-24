Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 40.89% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net Loss of Advance Metering Technology reported to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.89% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.36% to Rs 16.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.794.72 -41 16.5218.43 -10 OPM %-117.92-49.79 --23.55-11.77 - PBDT-1.70-1.96 13 2.66-1.51 LP PBT-2.87-3.43 16 -2.01-6.36 68 NP-2.87-3.00 4 -2.015.50 PL

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

